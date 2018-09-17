Browns Fans Kick Field Goals on Bourbon St. After Zane Gonzalez Gaffe vs. Saints

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez has struggled mightily to start the 2018 season, with three missed field goals and two missed extra points. So Cleveland Browns fans decided they might be better suited to handle the job:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are "expected to change kickers this week" after Gonzalez had a game-winning attempt blocked against the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed two field goals and two extra points in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints in a 21-18 loss, including a 52-yarder as time expired that could have sent the game into overtime.

Per ESPN's report, Gonzalez has been battling a groin injury, and the team could "reach an injury settlement with him or ... waive him with an injury designation with the purpose of placing him on injured reserve." The team also began holding tryouts for the kicking position on Monday.

But Cleveland fans have already been holding tryouts of their own, apparently.