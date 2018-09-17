Browns Fans Kick Field Goals on Bourbon St. After Zane Gonzalez Gaffe vs. Saints

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Zane Gonzalez #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to their loss against the New Orleans Saints 21-18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez has struggled mightily to start the 2018 season, with three missed field goals and two missed extra points. So Cleveland Browns fans decided they might be better suited to handle the job:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are "expected to change kickers this week" after Gonzalez had a game-winning attempt blocked against the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed two field goals and two extra points in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints in a 21-18 loss, including a 52-yarder as time expired that could have sent the game into overtime.

Per ESPN's report, Gonzalez has been battling a groin injury, and the team could "reach an injury settlement with him or ... waive him with an injury designation with the purpose of placing him on injured reserve." The team also began holding tryouts for the kicking position on Monday. 

But Cleveland fans have already been holding tryouts of their own, apparently. 

Related

    Browns Home Favorite for 1st Time Since 2015

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Home Favorite for 1st Time Since 2015

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Browns to Sign Kicker Greg Joseph

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: Browns to Sign Kicker Greg Joseph

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Is Fed Up 😤

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Is Fed Up 😤

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report