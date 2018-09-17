Browns vs. Jets Odds: Cleveland Home Favorite for 1st Time Since 2015

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For the first time in nearly three years, the Cleveland Browns will be the favorites at home when they face the New York Jets on Thursday night, according to OddsShark:

Frankly, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Browns are favored in the matchup. The team has played well to start the season and, were it not for kicker Zane Gonzalez missing three field goals and two extra points to start the season, could be sitting on a 2-0 record this year instead of their current 0-1-1 mark.

