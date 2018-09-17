Browns vs. Jets Odds: Cleveland Home Favorite for 1st Time Since 2015

Browns vs. Jets Odds: Cleveland Home Favorite for 1st Time Since 2015September 17, 2018
For the first time in nearly three years, the Cleveland Browns will be the favorites at home when they face the New York Jets on Thursday night, according to OddsShark:
OddsShark @OddsShark
The Browns are favored at home for the first time since Dec. 13th 2015 when they beat the 49ers. They're the 3-point favorites against the Jets on Thursday night, can they get their long-awaited win?
Frankly, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Browns are favored in the matchup. The team has played well to start the season and, were it not for kicker Zane Gonzalez missing three field goals and two extra points to start the season, could be sitting on a 2-0 record this year instead of their current 0-1-1 mark.
