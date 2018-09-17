Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon Ducks Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Oregon took nine of 10 meetings from rival Stanford from 2002 through 2011, but the Cardinal are 4-2 both straight up and against the spread over the last six meetings, hanging a couple of big numbers on the Ducks the last two years. Which side deserves the smart money for Saturday evening's Pac-12 North battle in Eugene?

College football point spread: The Ducks opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.6-25.6 Ducks (College football picks on every game)

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

The Cardinal are off to a 3-0 start to this season after beating UC-Davis last week 30-10. Stanford, playing without Heisman-contending running back Bryce Love, actually spotted the Aggies the game's first three points, then produced points on five of seven offensive possessions spanning the halves on its way to victory.

On the day the Cardinal out-gained UCD 351-308, and the vast majority of the Aggies' yardage came in garbage time. And the only touchdown the Stanford defense allowed came on a carom catch in the end zone on the last play of the game.

The Cardinal came up short against a 30-point spread last week, thanks in part to an interception that set UC-Davis up for that opening field goal and a later fourth-down failure from the Aggies 8-yard line.

The best part of last week's game for Stanford, though, was being able to rest Love. He's dealing with some dings but he's also almost certain to play this week.

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon is also off to a 3-0 start, after holding off San Jose State last week 35-22. The Ducks turned an early interception into a 7-0 lead, scored on a 66-yard Justin Herbert-Jacob Breeland pass connection on their next possession and led 21-6 at the half. Oregon pushed its advantage to 35-12 early in the fourth quarter before letting the Spartans score 10 meaningless points to create a slightly misleading final score.

On the evening the Ducks out-gained San Jose State 443-296, and almost two-thirds of the yardage the Oregon defense gave up came in garbage time.

The Ducks could not cover a 41-point spread last week, but they'd have come closer if a blocked field goal, a red-zone interception and two fourth-down failures inside Spartans territory hadn't basically cost them about 20 points.

Through three games Oregon is averaging 55 points per game.

Smart betting pick

The Cardinal already own a Pac-12 victory/cover over USC this season, while Oregon hasn't played anybody yet. And the Ducks did not exactly impress against an inferior opponent last week. Also, Stanford won this matchup last year 49-7, and while this Saturday's winning margin won't approach six touchdowns the Cardinal should win this one too.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in 10 of Stanford's last 13 games vs Oregon.

Oregon is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 games at home in September.

Stanford is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games in Week 4.

