Carson Wentz Will Start vs. Colts After Being Medically Cleared from Knee Injury

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was cleared for full contact and will start in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz, 25, suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. He has sat out the first two weeks this season despite looking strong in practice, with the Eagles taking a conservative long-term view rather than rushing him back.

Nick Foles, who led Philly to a Super Bowl victory in February, will return to his backup role. Foles threw for 451 yards and a touchdown against an interception in the Eagles' 1-1 start.

