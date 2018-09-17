Carson Wentz Will Start vs. Colts After Being Medically Cleared from Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was cleared for full contact and will start in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz, 25, suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. He has sat out the first two weeks this season despite looking strong in practice, with the Eagles taking a conservative long-term view rather than rushing him back.

Nick Foles, who led Philly to a Super Bowl victory in February, will return to his backup role. Foles threw for 451 yards and a touchdown against an interception in the Eagles' 1-1 start.

    

