Washington State Cougars vs. USC Trojans Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Southern Cal beat Washington State eight times in a row from 2003 through 2010, most in blowout fashion. But the Cougars have taken two of the last three meetings outright and gone 3-2 against the spread over the last five battles with the Trojans. Which way does the smart money ride when these teams get together Friday night at the Coliseum?

College football point spread: The Trojans opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.6-27.6 Trojans (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

Washington State is 3-0 both straight up and against the spread this season, after disposing of Eastern Washington last week 59-24, covering as a 20-point favorite. The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter, pushed that to 28-3 late in the second quarter, let the Eagles get within 35-24 in the third quarter then scored the last 24 points of the game to secure the victory and the cash.

On the night Washington State piled up 565 yards of total offense, as grad transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 470 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars also held a 36/24 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 4-0, while the WSU defense limited Eastern Washington, which averaged over 600 yards through its first two games, to 372 yards.

The Cougars opened this season with a 41-19 victory over Wyoming, easily covering as four-point favorites, then blanked San Jose State 31-0, covering as 30-point favorites.

Why the USC Trojans can cover the spread

Southern Cal is shooting for a bounce-back effort this week, after losing at Texas last week 37-14. The Trojans actually drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and their third possession 53 yards to another TD and a 14-3 lead. USC then fell down 23-14 in the third quarter, had a chance to get closer but then had a field goal blocked and returned for a Texas touchdown that basically ended any hopes of a comeback.

The Trojans also threw an interception in their own territory, leading directly to a Longhorns field goal,

got stopped on a 4th-and-goal at the Texas 1-yard line and got called for a roughing penalty on a Longhorns punt from the Texas end zone that cost them great field position when the game was still close.

USC opened this season with a 43-21 victory over UNLV, then lost a tough game at Stanford 17-3.

Smart betting pick

Coming into this season Washington State was worried about replacing Luke Falk at quarterback, but apparently they found their guy in Minshew. Also, the Cougars have won two of the last three meetings with USC, including a 30-27 decision last season up in Pullman. The Trojans, meanwhile, are struggling. Smart money here take Washington State and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Washington State's last three games vs USC.

USC is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of USC's last five games in Week 4.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.