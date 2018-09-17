College Football Rankings 2018: Latest Polls, Predictions for Week 4 Standings

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama shows no signs of slowing down as the college football season heads into its fourth week, and the Crimson Tide are followed in the rankings by Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.

The Tigers are second in the Amway Coaches Poll, while the Bulldogs are second in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes are fourth, according to the voters.

Here's a link to both polls following the most recent rankings.

While Ohio State picked up an impressive 40-28 victory over TCU, it was a brutal week for the Big Ten.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The most significant loss was endured by Wisconsin, as the sixth-ranked Badgers dropped a 24-21 decision at home to BYU in shocking fashion. Wisconsin fell to 18th in the AP poll following the defeat.

Nebraska, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue also dropped non-conference games. The Wildcats dropped their second consecutive home game. A week after losing to Duke, Northwestern built a 21-3 lead at halftime, but the team was outscored 36-13 in the second half.

Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan pulled out victories among Big Ten teams. The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers are both 3-0, but neither team is ranked at this point in the season

Oklahoma and LSU are in the No. 5 and 6 spots, respectively, in both polls. The Sooners walked into Ames, Iowa, and defeated Iowa State 37-27, while LSU pulled off a solid road upset of Auburn.

Notre Dame, Penn State and Virginia Tech follow in the No. 8 through 10 spots in the Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame and Auburn are in the No. 8 and 9 spots in the Associated Press ranking. Penn State and Washington are tied for the 10th spot.

Alabama looks like the best team in the nation by a significant margin through the Crimson Tide's first three games, but Nick Saban's squad should get a test Saturday. Alabama hosts 22nd-ranked Texas A&M, and the Aggies should be able to engage Alabama in a battle for at least one half.

It's difficult to see Texas A&M hanging in the battle any longer, but it will present a bigger obstacle than Ole Miss. The Rebels scored first in Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide but dropped a 62-7 decision.

Georgia and Clemson have road games at Missouri and Georgia Tech, respectively, and the Bulldogs and Tigers are both double-digit favorites, per OddsShark.

Ohio State gets head coach Urban Meyer back from his suspension, and the Buckeyes should be able to roll at home against an overmatched Tulane Green Wave team.

The Sooners have an unusual non-conference matchup as they host Army. The Sooners and the Cadets have not met since 1961. Oklahoma won that game 57 years ago and leads the all-time series by a 2-1 margin.

The LSU Tigers figure to roll at home against Louisiana Tech, but Stanford may have the toughest assignment of any team in the top 10.

The Cardinal have to go to Oregon, and the 20th-ranked Ducks should have an excellent chance of winning at home.

Notre Dame will get tested on the road at Wake Forest, but Auburn and Washington are both in good spots at home against Arkansas and Arizona State, respectively.

Upsets may start to impact top-10 teams in the coming weeks, but the team that looks most vulnerable in Week 4 is Stanford. The other top-ranked teams should be able to come out with victories in their games this weekend.