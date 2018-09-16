Notre Dame, Clemson Among Favorites in College Football Week 4 Odds

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 15: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks away from Dayo Odeyingbo #10 of the Vanderbilt Commodores at Notre Dame Stadium on September 15, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If the early lines are any indication, the oddsmarkers aren't too keen on Notre Dame pulling out a blowout in Week 4.

The Irish open as 6.5-point favorites against unranked Wake Forest next week, per OddsShark. Notre Dame's shaky start to the season shifted what probably would have been a double-digit line if the teams met in Week 1. 

The Irish are yet to defeat a team by more than eight points despite only playing one ranked opponent and not leaving the friendly confines of South Bend. Wake Forest is coming off a home loss to Boston College.

Clemson, which dropped a spot in the rankings to No. 3 this week, opens as 16-point favorites on the road against Georgia Tech. 

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Latest CFB AP Poll Drops 📈

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Latest CFB AP Poll Drops 📈

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Takeaways from the Week 4 Poll

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Biggest Takeaways from the Week 4 Poll

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU's Drake Davis Arrested Again on Domestic Violence Allegations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU's Drake Davis Arrested Again on Domestic Violence Allegations

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Top 25 CFB Rankings 📈

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R's Top 25 CFB Rankings 📈

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report