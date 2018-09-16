Notre Dame, Clemson Among Favorites in College Football Week 4 Odds

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If the early lines are any indication, the oddsmarkers aren't too keen on Notre Dame pulling out a blowout in Week 4.

The Irish open as 6.5-point favorites against unranked Wake Forest next week, per OddsShark. Notre Dame's shaky start to the season shifted what probably would have been a double-digit line if the teams met in Week 1.

The Irish are yet to defeat a team by more than eight points despite only playing one ranked opponent and not leaving the friendly confines of South Bend. Wake Forest is coming off a home loss to Boston College.

Clemson, which dropped a spot in the rankings to No. 3 this week, opens as 16-point favorites on the road against Georgia Tech.

