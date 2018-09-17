NCAA Football Rankings 2018: Top Reaction to Week 4 College Polls and Standings

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A pair of road upsets in Week 3 caused a significant shift in the AP Top 25 heading into Week 4.

Auburn and Wisconsin tumbled down the rankings after losing to LSU and BYU, respectively, while LSU benefited the most from its win in Auburn by vaulting six places to No. 6.

The top five experienced its first shakeup as well, as Georgia jumped over Clemson following its dominant win over Middle Tennessee.

Wisconsin experienced the biggest drop of the week, as it fell 12 spots to No. 18, while Washington and Penn State received the same amount of votes to end up in a tie at No. 10.

Texas A&M, Boston College and BYU entered the Top 25, while Boise State, USC and Arizona State dropped out after suffering defeats in Week 3.

Although most of the teams are where they should be in the rankings, there are a few things the voters could have improved.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Clemson (3-0)

4. Ohio State (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. LSU (3-0)

7. Stanford (3-0)

8. Notre Dame (3-0)

9. Auburn (2-1)

10. Washington (2-1)

10. Penn State (3-0)

12. West Virginia (2-0)

13. Virginia Tech (2-0)

14. Mississippi State (3-0)

15. Oklahoma State (3-0)

16. UCF (2-0)

17. TCU (2-1)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Michigan (2-1)

20. Oregon (3-0)

21. Miami (2-1)

22. Texas A&M (2-1)

23. Boston College (3-0)

24. Michigan State (1-1)

25. BYU (2-1)

LSU Jumps To No. 6 After Second Top-10 Win

An argument can be made that the No. 6 spot in the AP Top 25 is too low for the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers won their second game over a top-10 team away from home Saturday when they knocked off Auburn on a game-winning field goal.

With the win over Auburn, LSU became the first team to earn a pair of wins over top 10 teams in the first three weeks of the season since 1975, per the team's official Twitter account:

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman put LSU's achievements into perspective to make the victories look even more impressive than they already were:

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has plenty of doubters, but his numbers since taking over as permanent head coach speak for themselves, as Aaron Torres of The Athletic pointed out:

The victories over Miami and Auburn earned plenty of praise, and CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd went as far to say the Tigers deserve consideration for the No. 2 spot in the rankings:

While that may seem ridiculous given the programs at the top of the AP Top 25, it's not a far-fetched thought.

No one in the nation can match LSU's resume at the moment, and it deserves as much credit as possible for handling a tough early-season stretch while other programs lined up against easy opponents from Group of Five conferences or the FCS.

In the Tigers' best-case scenario, they'd finish with six wins over ranked opponents, as they have four SEC opponents currently in the Top 25 left on the docket.

If that occurs, or they win at least three of those four games, the Tigers will be in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Michigan State's Status Questioned

Just a week ago, No. 24 Michigan State was on its way back to East Lansing, Michigan, after suffering a loss to Arizona State.

Fast forward a week and the Spartans are still in the Top 25 after a bye week and the Sun Devils are nowhere to be found following an upset loss to San Diego State.

As one of the most uninspiring teams in the nation, it's hard to believe Michigan State is even ranked in the first place.

The Spartans struggled with Utah State at home in Week 1 and fell to Arizona State in Week 2 while other deserving teams produced better performances.

ESPN.com's David Hale was one of a few reporters confused at how Michigan State could remain in the rankings while Arizona State fell out:

Michigan State is the only .500 team in the Top 25, and it must prove itself to voters in Week 4 when it takes a trip to Indiana to open up Big Ten play.

The Spartans' play will be under a microscope because of how poorly they've started the 2018 campaign, and although they're ranked at the moment, another unconvincing performance will knock them out.

