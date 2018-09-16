Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Lead Race to Sign Nicolo Barella

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

BERGAMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Nicolo Barella of Cagliari Calcio looks on during the serie A match between Atalanta BC and Cagliari at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on September 2, 2018 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly believe they are in pole position to capture rising Italian star Nicolo Barella from Cagliari, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express reported Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the prodigious talent and is ready to capture the £35 million-rated Italian ahead of Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Barella has featured prominently for his country at youth level and appears destined for full international honours after a call-up to the senior squad.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Could LeBron Help Liverpool Sign Italy U21 Barella?

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Could LeBron Help Liverpool Sign Italy U21 Barella?

    Getty
    via Goal

    Klopp Right to Be Anticipating Problems Already

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp Right to Be Anticipating Problems Already

    via liverpoolecho

    What the Hell Is Actually Happening with Liverpool FC Women?

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    What the Hell Is Actually Happening with Liverpool FC Women?

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside

    Man Utd Fans Turning Positive on Fellaini

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Fans Turning Positive on Fellaini

    via men