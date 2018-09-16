Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Lead Race to Sign Nicolo Barella

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly believe they are in pole position to capture rising Italian star Nicolo Barella from Cagliari, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express reported Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the prodigious talent and is ready to capture the £35 million-rated Italian ahead of Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Barella has featured prominently for his country at youth level and appears destined for full international honours after a call-up to the senior squad.

