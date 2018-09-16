Patrick Mahomes Breaks NFL Record with 10th TD Pass in 1st 2 Weeks

Don Wright/Associated Press

The expectations were high for Patrick Mahomes heading into 2018.

He's done everything in his power to exceed them.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback connected with Tyreek Hill for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving him an NFL-record 10 through the first two weeks of a season.

Peyton Manning (2013), Drew Brees (2009) and Charley Johnson (1965) previously threw nine touchdowns in the first two games.

