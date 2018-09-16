Chelsea Transfer News: N'Golo Kante Says PSG Made Contact After 2018 World Cup

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said French champions Paris Saint-Germain made contact with him after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Kane told RMC Sport (h/t Rory O'Callaghan at Sky Sports), he spoke to Chelsea after hearing from the French champions and decided he wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"There was no urge to go elsewhere after the World Cup. There were other clubs' interests but after talking to Chelsea, things were clear. The club is counting on me and I feel good. The next logical step was to continue to Chelsea.

"There were some contacts [from PSG]. But after a discussion with Chelsea, I realised that the main thing was to feel good where I was. I am at Chelsea. It's good for me to stay at Chelsea."

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 and is widely regarded as being one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

He has won Premier League titles with both Leicester and Chelsea. He also helped the Blues win the FA Cup last season before enjoying success in Russia with France.

France striker Kylian Mbappe said in July that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi had asked him about Kante in an interview with France Football (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson):

"It is true that the president consulted me. My response was that N'Golo would do our team some good, I spoke with N'Golo during the World Cup. I was careful to not overdo it, though, as transfers can flood your mind. In the end, I just put a few words in his pocket, which I am sure he must have discovered once he got home, to get the message across."

Johnson shared his view on why PSG did not sign Kante:

UEFA announced in July they would review their decision to clear PSG of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations after spending heavily on Neymar and Mbappe. They are yet to announce their findings.

PSG had a fairly quiet summer in the transfer market. They splashed out on Thilo Kehrer and Juan Berat and brought in Gianluigi Buffon and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on free transfers.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said towards the end of the window there was a "money issue" at the club, per Johnson.

Signing Kante would have been a big statement for PSG. The club reclaimed their Ligue 1 title last season, but their real target is to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

PSG's interest saw Chelsea offer Kante a new five-year deal. The Blues were willing to make the midfielder their highest-paid player, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Kante is yet to put pen to paper and commit his future to the Blues. However, his latest comments suggest he is happy at Chelsea and has no interest in PSG for now.