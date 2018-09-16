College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 4 Top 25

College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 4 Top 25September 16, 2018
1. Alabama (Last week: 1)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Clemson (3)
4. Ohio State (4)
5. Oklahoma (5)
6. LSU (12)
7. Washington (8)
8. Stanford (9)
9. West Virginia (10)
10. Auburn (6)
11. Penn State (14)
12. Notre Dame (11)
13. Mississippi State (13)
14. Virginia Tech (16)
15. UCF (17)
16. Oregon (18)
17. TCU (15)
18. Wisconsin (7)
19. Oklahoma State (NR)
20. Michigan (20)
21. Texas A&M (21)
22. Boston College (23)
23. Miami (22)
24. Boise State (19)
- 25. Iowa (NR)
- Others receiving votes: Houston, Syracuse, Duke, Michigan State, Missouri
The third full week of college football delivered upon its potential to stir up drama. With the Top 25 engaged in ranked showdowns, we saw close finishes and upsets throughout the day.
Top-10 teams Wisconsin and Auburn faltered in the second halves of their games, succumbing to limited offenses that were concerns for each team entering the year. Both must go perfect the rest of the season and still may need some luck to reach the College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Washington won closer-than-you’d-like games, all emerging with wins.
Major statements were made by LSU, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. LSU’s ascent is particularly notable considering their starting spot in the preseason, while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State continue to be offensive powers in the Big 12.
Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.
Here is our Week 4 poll:
Who’s Hot: The Big 12
There wasn’t a more impressive collection of performances than what the Big 12 had on Saturday as the conference nearly went perfect. Oklahoma was able to overcome Iowa State, while Oklahoma State asserted itself as a legitimate contender with a blowout of the Boise State Broncos.
Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns finally had a signature game go their way as well, blowing out USC 37-14. Both the Longhorns and Cowboys appeared vastly more talented and better coached in all phases of the game.
Even Kansas was able to get in on the fun, blowing out Rutgers 55-14. The Jayhawks have a legitimate offensive star for the first time in years with running back Pooka Williams Jr. He bulldozed his way to 158 yards in their win.
Records broken on this play:— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 15, 2018
➡️ #TexasTech single game receiving yards (Antoine Wesley, 261)
➡️ Big 12 single-game freshman passing record (Alan Bowman, 605 yards, a record previously held by @PatrickMahomes5 😏)
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UMrRgLugA9
The showdown of Texas Tech and Houston brought as many fireworks as expected, and the Red Raiders prevailed 63-49. The win was huge for Kliff Kingsbury’s Red Raiders. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman had an incredible 605 passing yards in the game.
While TCU couldn’t withstand Ohio State’s star-studded defensive effort, the Horned Frogs lost no respect in their 40-28 defeat. Gary Patterson’s team played as fast as possible and nearly pulled off the massive upset. They pushed the Buckeyes to the brink, tallying 511 yards on their talented defense. But three turnovers proved to be fatal.
All-in-all, the Big 12 proved its legitimacy beyond the Sooners. And that helps boost the profile of whoever wins this conference at the end of the year.
Who’s Not: Second-Tier Contenders
Wisconsin and Auburn lost in surprising upsets this week but they weren’t the only ones who lost stock. Notre Dame barely held on against Vanderbilt, making Kyle Shurmur look like one of the top passers in the country. And Stanford could barely get out of second-gear against UC Davis without Bryce Love.
COLE TRACY IS GOOD!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 15, 2018
LSU STUNS AUBURN! pic.twitter.com/JD67ZJIDJF
For Wisconsin, it was the first regular season loss since October of 2016. Their run under Paul Chryst has been wildly successful and he deserves massive credit. But this loss may knock them out of the CFP picture depending on how others fare.
The same goes for Auburn, which just couldn’t get it done in crunch time. The Tigers' offense nearly endured against LSU’s onslaught of speed, but Jarrett Stidham’s lack of reliability and dynamic playmaking showed as the game progressed. Gus Malzahn should be kicking himself for not putting more on his plate to ready him for this moment so he could overcome shortcomings around him.
For Notre Dame and Stanford, these two will collide in two weeks. Stanford must play a tough Oregon team on the road first, and Notre Dame will be tested by Wake Forest. Each has an unreliable offense right now and are vulnerable.
Fun Fact: The Oklahoma Offense Hasn’t Skipped a Beat
Three games into the Kyler Murray-era and the Oklahoma Sooners haven’t dropped off one bit after Baker Mayfield graduated to the NFL following his incredible 2017 campaign. The Sooners exacted their revenge on Iowa State as they fended off Matt Campbell’s Cyclones on the road with a 37-27 victory.
Lincoln Riley’s plethora of playmakers and explosive options continue to overwhelm their foes despite losing one of the most prolific passers in history. Murray has been great in Riley’s scheme, blending his out-of-pocket athleticism with consistent accuracy as a passer.
Hollywood was at it again, early. #Sooners— Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 15, 2018
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/XKUP0a5lk7
Even with running back Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Sooners have been feasting off the dynamic receiving duo of Ceedee Lamb and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Lamb and Brown can lap defenses with their blazing speed, and it opens up single coverage for an assortment of Sooners’ tight ends and backs underneath.
The offensive ecosystem that Riley has replicated with Murray speaks to the talent of the staff and individual players. It’s not just the system making the players perform at such a high-level, but it does maximize their skill sets and the margin for error as it stretches defenses past their capabilities.
Murray blasted the Cyclones for 348 passing yards, 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns. While the defense continues to struggle slowing opponents, it’s not going to matter in most games because the offensive firepower is as good as any team in the nation.
What to Watch For: Top-25 Upset Alerts
Florida Atlantic at Central Florida (7 p.m. ET Friday):
We’ll be treated to an offensive showdown on Friday night as Lane Kiffin’s Owls face off against Josh Heupel’s Golden Knights. The Owls may not have enough depth to upset UCF, but quarterback Chris Robison and running back Devin Singletary are capable of making this a game worth watching. Plus, Mackenzie Milton may be the best quarterback in the nation, so at least this game will be entertaining.
Texas A&M at Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET):
The Aggies experienced one of the best moral victories as they pushed Clemson to the brink of defeat two weeks ago. Alabama is better across the field than the Tigers, but Jimbo Fisher has a quarterback who fits the mold that’s needed to beat Nick Saban. Kellen Mond is an adept runner and has improved his passing to the point that he’s a legitimate dual-threat for the Aggies. This upset would be huge, but there’s at least a small chance.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest (noon ET):
As well as the Notre Dame defense has played this season, suffocating every offense they’ve played, the Fighting Irish’s offense has yet to unlock a legitimate identity. The passing game is limited with Brandon Wimbush’s inconsistency, and Wake Forest can key in on creating pressure on him this week. The Demon Deacons are coming off a Thursday night loss against a good Boston College team but will force a tight game this week.
Mississippi State at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET)
Now at 3-0, it’s time to pay attention to Kentucky and how much noise it can make in the SEC. Led by Heisman Trophy contender running back Benny Snell Jr., the Wildcats are tough-nosed on both sides of the ball and can play keep-away from their opposition in order to shorten the game. The Wildcats will have to be sharp again this week as the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have good athletes all over the field and will stack the box to stop Snell. We’ll see an upset if they can’t contain him.
Stanford at Oregon (8 p.m. ET)
Week 4 was a slog for the Bryce Love-less Stanford offense. Traveling to Eugene, Oregon won’t be easy as the Ducks have been able to blowout each foe so far. This will also be the first quality team Oregon will face, so this one will have an adjustment period for both teams. If Love comes back, the Cardinal will have much better odds. But if his undisclosed injury keeps him out, then K.J. Costello and the rest of the offense may have too much on their plates to overcome.
Arizona State at Washington (10:30 p.m. ET)
Unfortunately for this game, Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils slipped out of the Top 25 as they lost to San Diego State. But this will be one to watch to see if the Huskies take them for granted. Arizona State doesn’t have the pure talent to overwhelm Washington, but they’re gritty and can make life frustrating on the deeper Huskies.