College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 4 Top 25

The third full week of college football delivered upon its potential to stir up drama. With the Top 25 engaged in ranked showdowns, we saw close finishes and upsets throughout the day.

Top-10 teams Wisconsin and Auburn faltered in the second halves of their games, succumbing to limited offenses that were concerns for each team entering the year. Both must go perfect the rest of the season and still may need some luck to reach the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Washington won closer-than-you’d-like games, all emerging with wins.

Major statements were made by LSU, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. LSU’s ascent is particularly notable considering their starting spot in the preseason, while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State continue to be offensive powers in the Big 12.

Bleacher Report's panel of experts—Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brad Shepard and Ian Wharton—voted on the action. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Here is our Week 4 poll: