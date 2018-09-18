Way-Too-Early Ranking of 2018 Heisman Trophy Candidates

0 of 10

The season is still young, and plenty of season-defining moments are on the horizon. But three weeks into the college football season, the Heisman Trophy picture is beginning to take shape.

So far, nobody is running away with the race.

There aren't any major-college behemoths throwing up PlayStation numbers like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love were a season ago. This year, the stars are still emerging, and a lot of them are coming from familiar places.

Yet, the door is open for others like Penn State's Trace McSorley, Georgia's Jake Fromm and even Love to creep back into the picture if they have some massive performances on major stages. But they have some catching up to do.

From a pair of Group of Five program superstars posting gaudy stat lines to the maestro of the nation's No. 1 program, there are plenty worthy candidates out there. There are even a couple of first-year starters filling huge shoes admirably.

With several big games coming up on the slate, it's an opportunity for all of them to prove just how great they are.

Let's take a look at the top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates at this early juncture of the season. We've ranked them based on their numbers so far and ability to continue posting impressive statistics—and with weight toward those who'll have national exposure to produce the all-important "Heisman moments."

