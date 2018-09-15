Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts Shine in Alabama's Blowout Win over Ole Miss

Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts Shine in Alabama's Blowout Win over Ole MissSeptember 16, 2018
Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts saw action under center and performed well in the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide's 62-7 rout of the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.
Tagovailoa started and did nothing to hurt his status as Alabama's No. 1 quarterback and a Heisman Trophy candidate.
The sophomore signal-caller went 11-of-15 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed five times for 47 yards in less than one half of play.
Tagovailoa gave way to Hurts with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the junior played until Mac Jones came in for the fourth.
Hurts completed seven of his 10 pass attempts for 85 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. He also rushed four times for 20 yards.
After Ole Miss scored a touchdown on the game's first offensive play, Tagovailoa and the Tide took control.
Just over five minutes into the opening quarter, Tagovailoa threw a perfect deep ball to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who took it the distance for 79 yards:
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
That helped put the Crimson Tide up 14-7, and they never relinquished the lead.
Two drives later, Tagovailoa threw another touchdown when he connected with tight end Irv Smith Jr. from 12 yards out.
Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South provided a look at Tagovailoa's ridiculous first-quarter stats for the season:
Connor O'Gara @cjogara
Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter this year: -424 passing yards -6 passing TDs -1 rushing TD -Alabama leads 59-7 That's not fair.
Both of Tagovailoa's touchdowns came on third down.
Per Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel, Tagovailoa has yet to throw an incompletion on third down this year:
Matt Murschel @osmattmurschel
Another unbelievable stat from Alabama: Tua Tagovailoa is 13-for-13 passing on third down this season for 298 yards and six touchdowns. #SEC
After Tagovailoa led another touchdown drive to make it 35-7 in the second quarter, head coach Nick Saban pulled him from the game.
That prevented Tagovailoa from putting up huge numbers, but it didn't make his performance any less impressive.
Rodger Sherman of The Ringer believes he is the clear front-runner for the Heisman Trophy:
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
With uhhhhh 13 or so weeks to go, my imaginary Heisman ballot: 1. Tua Tagovailoa (wide gap) 2. Kyler Murray 3-infinity. idk, idc
College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz agreed and tweeted that Tagovailoa's Heisman win is a foregone conclusion:
Lou Holtz @CoachLouHoltz88
Let’s not waste time. Give the Heisman award to Tua Tagovailoa, the QB from Alabama. I have seen enough. @AlabamaFTBL @TheCrowdsLine @mark_may
In three games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 646 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
There was little pressure on Hurts when he entered with a huge lead, but he extended it with solid play.
The veteran signal-caller with a 26-2 career record as a starter threw a perfectly placed ball to Jeudy on his first drive for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 42-7.
On the next drive, Hurts threw a short pass to receiver Henry Ruggs III that the receiver took 13 yards for another score.
Hurts met little resistance, which Jeffrey Wright of 92.9 ESPN felt was an indictment of the Ole Miss defense:
The only blemish on Hurts' stat line was an interception he threw with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. Bama was on the move in Ole Miss territory when safety C.J. Moore picked him off.
Marq Burnett of SEC Country questioned whether Hurts was aware Moore was lurking when he released the pass:
Marq Burnett @Marq_Burnett
Jalen Hurts forces one into coverage and it is intercepted. Not sure he saw the safety over the top.
While the play was inconsequential, it was a reminder why Tagovailoa has become the unquestioned starter.
The biggest Hurts-related news from Saturday is the fact that he has appeared in three contests this season. That means he can only appear in one more game before the possibility of a redshirt season disappears.
Redshirting would give Hurts a chance to play two more seasons elsewhere if he transfers after this year, but Alabama could need him should an injury strike Tagovailoa.
The Crimson Tide are fortunate to have two quality quarterbacks, and there is no question after Saturday's blowout that they are well-equipped to repeat as national champions.
Ole Miss Strikes First, but Alabama Buries Rebels in Oxford