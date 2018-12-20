Ryan Leaf Offers to Help Josh Gordon After WR's Substance-Abuse Suspension

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is offering his assistance to New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

"I've reached out to Josh and his manager, Michael Johnson, plenty of times, and they know I'm here for him," he said, per TMZ Sports. "They know I'm available."

TMZ noted "Leaf has fought a very public battle with mental illness" and works with Transcend Recovery Community's mentoring program that helps those who are dealing with substance abuse issues.

Gordon was acquired by the Pats in a September trade with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent six-plus years after the organization selected him in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft.

He recorded 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for New England before announcing his decision to step away from football to seek treatment for his mental health:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported following Gordon's decision to step away, he wasn't "expected to play again this season or maybe ever again" because of the looming punishment.

The 27-year-old Houston native tallied 50 receptions for 805 yards and five scores during his rookie season. He was suspended for two games in 2013 but still enjoyed a breakout campaign with 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine scores.

He appeared in just 10 games over the next four years, being forced to miss all of 2015 and 2016 because of suspensions related to violating the substance-abuse policy.

Gordon returned late in the 2017 season, but took a leave of absence from the Browns ahead of training camp this year in order to focus "overall mental and physical health."

"As it relates to football, I am doing well," he told reporters upon his return in late August. "I am glad I was able to have the opportunity, and it is good to be here. I feel grateful for the opportunity I have to have a chance to come back out here with my teammates and enjoy this atmosphere."

The Baylor product made a 17-yard touchdown catch in the team's Week 1 tie with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. That ended up being his last game with the Browns.

Gordon has always possessed the on-field talent to establish himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers. His off-field issues have prevented him from fully reaching that potential outside of his First Team All-Pro season in 2013.

Alas, the receiver's latest suspension could mark the end of his professional career, although Leaf had more than football on his mind when he said, "Making it to the NFL for him was easy in comparison to what he has to battle and what he goes through on a daily basis."