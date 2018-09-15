BYU Stuns No. 6 Wisconsin, Alex Hornibrook in 24-21 Upset

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: Talon Shumway #21 of the BYU Cougars catches a pass near the sideline for a first down in the second quarter of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Wisconsin's dream of making the College Football Playoff took a huge hit after Saturday's 24-21 upset loss against BYU. 

Trailing 24-21 with 36 seconds remaining, Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard field goal that would have tied the game. 

After two easy victories to start the season, the Badgers climbed up to No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Their usually stout defense was manhandled by BYU's offensive line, leading to senior running back Squally Canada racking up 118 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

