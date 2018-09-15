SMU Shows Off Turnover Crown and Goblet After Forcing Interception vs. Michigan

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Turnover props are all the rage in college football, but none are more regal than the ones displayed by SMU Saturday.

As seen in the following photo from Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, the Mustangs busted out a turnover crown and goblet:

Junior safety Mikial Onu was honored with the crown and goblet after he intercepted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the first quarter.

SMU lost its first two games of the season, but it finally had some occasion to celebrate early in a close contest against the Wolverines.

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes introduced the turnover chain, which prompted several schools to create their own rewards for turnovers this season.

After giving up a total of 88 points in its first two games of the 2018 campaign, it is clear that SMU's defense must improve significantly in order to make the crown and goblet a Saturday staple moving forward.