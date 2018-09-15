Corentin Tolisso Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bayer Leverkusen

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso was forced off with a knee injury during Saturday's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

Tolisso had earlier equalised for Bayern but was taken off just before half-time after a challenge with Leverkusen's Kevin Volland.

Bayern manager Niko Kovac offered an update after the game:

James Rodriguez replaced Tolisso and scored Bayern's third goal in the 89th minute, as Kovac's side made it three wins from their first three Bundesliga games.

However, what looks a serious injury to Tolisso would be a big blow after he had started to find his goalscoring touch for Bayern, as shown by Opta:

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell since joining Bayern Munich from Lyon in June 2017. He won the Bundesliga title in his first season, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarian giants.

The 24-year-old also helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia over the summer, featuring five times for Didier Deschamps' side and coming on as a substitute in the win in the final over Croatia.

Tolisso was not the only Bayern player to suffer an injury during the game. Rafinha was also forced off late on with after a challenge from Karim Bellarabi, with Kovac hoping the full-back has avoided major damage:

Bayern are also without Kingsley Coman, who underwent ankle surgery after an injury in the opening game of the season against Hoffenheim.

The club also sold midfielders Arturo Vidal and Sebastian Rudy over the summer, which means their squad could be tested should there be long-term absences.