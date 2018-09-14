Nuno Santo Dismisses Ruben Neves Exit Talk Amid Man City, Man United Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed speculation linking Ruben Neves with an exit from the club.

Neves has been linked with a number of huge teams in recent weeks, with Sam Lee of Goal reporting that Manchester City and Manchester United have been impressed by the Portuguese international.

In addition, during the international break, Calciomercato said that Paris Saint-Germain were also monitoring the development of Neves.

But Santo said on Friday he is paying no attention to the speculation and that Neves will be staying at Molineux for the time being, per Jamie Brassington of the Express & Star.

"We are not surprised (Neves has been linked) because there is always speculation when our players play good," said the Wolves boss. "We ignore the situations, it doesn't affect us, the players know the reality, there is no transfers now so there is no point of talking."

