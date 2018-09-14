Nuno Santo Dismisses Ruben Neves Exit Talk Amid Man City, Man United Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers with Nuno Espirito Santo manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City at Molineux on April 15, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed speculation linking Ruben Neves with an exit from the club.

Neves has been linked with a number of huge teams in recent weeks, with Sam Lee of Goal reporting that Manchester City and Manchester United have been impressed by the Portuguese international.

In addition, during the international break, Calciomercato said that Paris Saint-Germain were also monitoring the development of Neves.

But Santo said on Friday he is paying no attention to the speculation and that Neves will be staying at Molineux for the time being, per Jamie Brassington of the Express & Star.

"We are not surprised (Neves has been linked) because there is always speculation when our players play good," said the Wolves boss. "We ignore the situations, it doesn't affect us, the players know the reality, there is no transfers now so there is no point of talking."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

