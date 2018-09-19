College Sports Programs with the Highest Revenues

0 of 10

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

College sports are a business. Not every athletic department is profitable, but the programs that earned the most revenue in 2017 could buy a few massive private islands.

Or pay their players, but that's a different story.

USA Today compiled a list detailing the total revenue for each public Division I institution, and the U.S. Department of Education's Equity in Athletics database provides exact figures for sports.

While the SEC accounts for six of the 10 highest revenues, the Big Ten and Big 12 landed two programs apiece.

Note: Among other private institutions, Notre Dame is not required to release revenue and expense data. While possible, it is unclear whether Notre Dame would hold a top-10 spot.