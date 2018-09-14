Ivan Rakitic Wants Barcelona Pay Rise Following PSG Summer Transfer Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he would like a pay rise as part of a new contract at the Camp Nou following a summer of speculation regarding his future.

Rakitic arrived at Barcelona in 2014 and has become a crucial part of the Blaugrana midfield, helping the team win La Liga three times and the UEFA Champions League.

Following links to Paris Saint-Germain this summer the Croatia playmaker decided to stay in Catalonia and was asked by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) whether he was set for a new contract with the La Liga champions as a result.

"I already have a contract here that is valid for a few more years," said the 30-year-old. "Hopefully, we can extend it. I have a lot of desire. I want to enjoy every training and every game and show that they can have confidence in me."

Rakitic was also asked if he was looking for a boosted salary as part of any fresh terms and whether he's spoken recently with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu. "Yes, and I hope he calls me again soon," said the former Sevilla man.

