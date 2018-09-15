College Football Rankings 2018: Overview of Week 3 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Just like Week 2 in college football, Week 3 has the potential to deliver some eye-popping upsets and send shockwaves across the AP Top 25.

While we just missed out on a chaotic weekend in Week 2, the formula is there for Week 3 to come through and put some of the top teams in the nation under pressure.

Nine ranked teams take to the road Saturday, with three of them facing off against opposition in the Top 25.

A key divisional race in the SEC will be impacted, and if results fall in a certain way, there could be a shift in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Auburn Has Most To Gain in Week 3

The Auburn Tigers could leave Week 3 with a pair of wins over ranked opponents on their resume.

After taking down Washington in Atlanta on opening weekend, the Tigers moved closer to the top five. and a win Saturday over LSU could push them higher.

A triumph at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday serves a multitude of purposes for the Tigers, who enter Week 3 as the No. 7 team in the AP Top 25.

The Tigers would put themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation with two quality wins, and they'd jump out to an early advantage in the SEC West.

Even though a victory would put Auburn in good position, it can't rest on its laurels, as at least three games against ranked opponents remain, including a three-week stretch in November in which it faces Georgia and Alabama.

If Auburn wins, it will arguably contain the best resume in college football, but a loss won't kill the Tigers' hopes because of the opportunities in front of them in the nation's most difficult conference.

Oklahoma Looking To Avenge Home Defeat To Iowa State

Iowa State handed Oklahoma its only regular-season defeat in Norman, Oklahoma a year ago.

Even though Baker Mayfield isn't around to avenge the loss to the Cyclones, there are plenty of Sooners who remember the heartbreak caused by Matt Campbell's team.

Saturday's trip to Ames, Iowa is the only road test the Sooners face until October 20, as their next three games are at home or a neutral site.

Oklahoma is the superior program entering the clash with Iowa State, and it's ready to prove the letdown from a year ago was just a fluke.

Quarterback Kyler Murray carved up the UCLA defense in Week 2 with 306 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In two games, the Sooners racked 112 points, while Iowa State struggled in its opener against Iowa, as it put a measly three points on the scoreboard.

The Cyclones need to be significantly better to even push the Sooners at home, but that won't be the case, as Lincoln Riley's team cruises against its first Big 12 opponent of the season and avenges one of 2017's top upsets.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.