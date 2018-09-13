Mychal Kendricks Reportedly Visits Seahawks Amid Insider Trading Charges

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Mychal Kendricks is shown during an NFL football training camp in Berea, Ohio. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks reportedly met with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Kendricks was released by the Cleveland Browns last month after being charged with insider trading. According to Tommy Rowan of the Philadelphia Inquirer, he pleaded guilty to the crimes and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey issued a statement upon Kendricks' release: "We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. ... Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we've gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team."

On the field, the 27-year-old is an impact linebacker who spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started 13 games last season and three in the playoffs, including the team's Super Bowl LII win.

Seattle lacks depth at linebacker, especially since K.J. Wright is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Week 1. There are few reliable options behind Bobby Wagner and rookie Shaquem Griffin, which could create a need for someone with Kendricks' experience.

