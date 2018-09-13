Unai Emery Says He Has a 'Good Relationship' with Mesut Ozil Amid Rift Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he has a "good relationship" with Mesut Ozil despite speculation of a rift between the duo.

Ozil missed Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham United in Week 3 of the campaign, and speculation surfaced after that contest regarding a possible falling out. However, the German was back in the side for the 3-2 win over Cardiff City a week later.

When asked about the pair's dynamic on Thursday, Emery said he has no issue with Ozil and he's doing his best to improve him as a player, per Sky Sports.

"[We get on] very well," said the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss. "Here for me it isn't for a lot of the time speaking about what people are telling us. I have a very good relationship with Mesut and professionally I push him for improvements to give us the best in his qualities and performances."

Emery was speaking ahead of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, a match Ozil is expected to be involved in.

Here's more from Emery on the new Gunners No. 10:

Following the meeting with West Ham, which Ozil missed due to illness, rumours began to surface regarding a falling out between player and coach.

It was reported by ESPN Brasil (h/t BBC Sport) that the midfielder had a row with Emery after finding out he was going to be on the bench.

Regardless of whether the duo are on good terms or not, Ozil appears as if he's going to pose a conundrum for his manager, as he did for Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger.

On the one hand, the German has proved himself as one of the most naturally creative footballers of his generation:

Yet there are times when his influence on the game dwindles, particularly when Arsenal have come up against higher class opposition.

Ozil's languid style may be lauded when he's impudently and gracefully pulling teams apart, although when Arsenal don't have the ball and he ambles into defensive positions, it's an approach that's not so eye-catching.

Additionally, Emery is still trying to find a way to fit his key attackers into the team. While they are all fine players, there doesn't appear to be room in the same XI for all of Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As noted by Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian during the 3-2 win over Cardiff, there are spells when Ozil is capable of controlling a game:

If Arsenal are going to push on towards a top-four spot this season, then Ozil's influence should be important, as will Emery's ability to find a position for him in this setup to thrive.

However, if Arsenal do opt to build their team in order to enhance the talents of the playmaker, it's imperative he delivers on a consistent basis and in crucial moments. That's not something he's been able to do in his Premier League career so far.