Antonio Brown Apologizes to ESPN's Jesse Washington for Threat on Twitter

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized Wednesday for a threatening tweet he directed toward Jesse Washington of ESPN's The Undefeated.

After Washington published a story about Brown's social media usage Friday, Brown tweeted, "@jessewashington wait to I see you bro we gone see what your jaw like." Brown deleted the tweet, but Washington retweeted and screen captured it.

According to Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown released the following statement through the Steelers on Wednesday:

"I made a mistake in judgment with my tweet last week, and I apologize for that. It is not OK to threaten anyone and I need to be better spiritually and professionally. Though I do not agree with the negative parts of the story about my personal life, I need to have better control over my actions to use social media as a way to engage with my fans, rather than use it improperly."

Early Thursday morning, Washington tweeted that he accepted Brown's apology: "Steelers PR relayed [Brown's] apology to me and I accept it with zero hard feelings. I deleted my retweet of his comment so we can all move on. Peace and love to all (except the Bengals, Ravens and Patriots)."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation when asked about it Tuesday, per Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com:

"Guys, don't ask me about social media things. You know, we could talk all day about things that are online or on the internet or on social media. I just choose to stay away from it because it's a waste of my time. There's very little accountability, there's very little journalistic integrity, etc. Guys say things they don't mean. I talk to my teenagers about it all the time. Let's keep it professional and in the real. I think that's appropriate in this setting."

Brown had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's 21-21 tie against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, reeling in nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

With running back Le'Veon Bell still away from the team, Brown will once again be the Steelers' top offensive weapon in Week 2 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.