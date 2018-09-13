Red Sox Spectator Stretchered off After Being Hit in Head with Bat

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

Fans react after getting hit by a bat, which flew over the protective screening, after Toronto Blue Jays's Devon Travis lost his grip on a swing during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A fan seated on the third baseline at Fenway Park was hit in the head by a bat that cleared the stadium's protective netting on Wednesday night. 

According to the Associated Press (via the Boston Globe), the fan, who was seated approximately 15 rows up on the baseline, was struck in the forehead by the bat of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis.

Members of Fenway Park security reportedly rushed to get the man towels and a stretcher.

He later stood up and received a round of applause from those in attendance before he sat down on a stretcher and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to be evaluated. 

