Road Maps for College Football's Biggest Early-Season Busts to Get on Track

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The college football world spends the entire offseason trying to identify championship threats, bounce-back teams and electric players. Inevitably, September isn't kind to a handful of projections.

Entering the third full week of the 2018 campaign, several programs have fallen well short of expectations and need to correct one significant issue. There surely are more problems, but we're focused on one major flaw.

Let's acknowledge something right out of the gate, though: We're not magicians. We don't have every answer, and sometimes, the most important fix is the roster itself. That can't happen midseason.

But every struggling team has that particularly glaring issue. When that is addressed, the program should begin to have more success on the field this season.