Gareth Southgate Says Marcus Rashford as Good as Cristiano Ronaldo at Same Age

England manager Gareth Southgate said he believes Marcus Rashford is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane were when they were the same age.

The Manchester United youngster impressed on international duty for the Three Lions recently, netting the team's goals in the 2-1 loss to Spain and the 1-0 win over Switzerland.

After the latter contest, Southgate was asked whether he considered Rashford as one of the most special young talents in the game, per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph:

"Yes he is. I think Harry at that age had hardly played anywhere near the matches for Spurs.

"Some of the stepovers and things Ronaldo was doing at that age, he wasn't converting them into the number of goals, so we have got to give him time to develop. He has still played a lot of football, although maybe not the continuous starts and I'm really pleased for him that he leaves here full of confidence."

