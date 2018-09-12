Gareth Southgate Says Marcus Rashford as Good as Cristiano Ronaldo at Same Age

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England istructs Marcus Rashford of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate said he believes Marcus Rashford is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane were when they were the same age.

The Manchester United youngster impressed on international duty for the Three Lions recently, netting the team's goals in the 2-1 loss to Spain and the 1-0 win over Switzerland.

After the latter contest, Southgate was asked whether he considered Rashford as one of the most special young talents in the game, per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph:

"Yes he is. I think Harry at that age had hardly played anywhere near the matches for Spurs.

"Some of the stepovers and things Ronaldo was doing at that age, he wasn't converting them into the number of goals, so we have got to give him time to develop. He has still played a lot of football, although maybe not the continuous starts and I'm really pleased for him that he leaves here full of confidence."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

