Real Madrid Reportedly Considering Hector Herrera Free Transfer in 2019

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Porto midfielder Hector Herrera next summer, with the player potentially available on a free transfer.

According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the Mexico international will not pen an extension with the Portuguese side and is set to join a bigger club soon. If Herrera doesn't sign a new deal, then he will be able to negotiate with teams from January regarding a pre-contract.

"He wants to leave Portugal for a bigger league and Real Madrid could be in the running," continued the report. "Inter Milan tried to sign him this summer but Porto president Pinto da Costa made it hard for the Serie A side and would not back down from the €40 million (£36 million) release clause."

Ruiz also added that according to reports in Portugal Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui and Herrera met recently in Lisbon. The duo worked together at Porto, where Lopetegui previously had an 18-month stint as manager.

Herrera's performance for Mexico in their 1-0 win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup reportedly "left a mark" at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a potential free transfer, he is also said to be considered as a bargain option if Mateo Kovacic opts to move on next summer; the Croatian is currently on loan at Chelsea.

As noted by ESPN's Tom Marshall, Herrera has been linked with a move to the European champions previously:



Journalist Patrick Boyland commented on the performances of Herrera at the showpiece in Russia:



The midfielder moved to Porto in 2013 and has been a stalwart in the team's midfield, progressing as a player and becoming captain of the club too.

Last season he scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Benfica, effectively securing the Portuguese title for Porto in the process. Per Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert, after that iconic goal manager Sergio Conceicao was full of praise for the midfielder:



Madrid are currently well stocked in midfield, with their trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro arguably the best unit in the game. Under Lopetegui there have also been signs that Dani Ceballos will have more of a role to play this term, having toiled in his debut season.

Herrera may not be as technically gifted as those players mentioned, but he is energetic, recycles possession well and experienced at the highest level too.

If a club like Madrid did come in for him, Herrera would have a big decision to make. While the chance to join a club as massive as Los Blancos may seem too good to turn down, at 28 years old he'll be in the peak years of his career and he surely won't want to spend those sat on the bench, even at the Santiago Bernabeu.