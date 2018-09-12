Cristiano Ronaldo Will Open 6th Edition of CR7 Hotel in Paris in 2021

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to open a new hotel in Paris, the sixth in his "CR7" chain.

As reported by Goal, in a press release the Portuguese said "it is quite expected that the Pestana CR7 brand will move to Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world." In the report it said the hotel in the French capital is expected to open in 2021.

Ronaldo already has two hotels open in his homeland, in Lisbon and in his hometown of Funchal in Madeira. The venues have been set up as part of a co-venture with Portuguese tourism and leisure company Pestana.

In addition to those, three more CR7 hotels are scheduled to be opened in 2020. They'll be in Madrid, New York and Marrakech.

It's added the Paris hotel is expected to be finalised a year later. Its location will be in the Left Bank area of the city, south of the Seine River. The entire venture is anticipated to cost around £53 million.

According to a report from Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian in 2016, at Ronaldo's hotel in Madeira a standard room will cost around £120 for a night, whereas a suite will be in the region of £503. The accommodation has 48 rooms.

In the same story it's noted that the "Museu CR7" is located nearby, which contains replicas of numerous trophies Ronaldo has won during his distinguished career with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

AFP Sports posted the following picture of Ronaldo outside that hotel:



Ronaldo ended his nine-year spell in Madrid in the summer, moving to Juventus in a surprise transfer. The forward had helped Real to their third Champions League title in a row in the previous campaign; the striker won the title four times in total with Los Blancos.

The 33-year-old will now be seeking to repeat that feat with the Italian champions, although he's yet to get off the mark for Juventus in his three Serie A matches so far. Ronaldo is set to be in action for the Bianconeri against Sassuolo on Sunday.