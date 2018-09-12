Former 4-Star Oregon Commit Jalen Hall Dismissed After Home Invasion Arrest

Photo credit: 247Sports

Oregon freshman receiver Jalen Hall is no longer on the roster, head coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports.

He was reportedly arrested Monday night in Long Beach, Calif. for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery, per Prehm.

"It is what it is," Cristobal said. "We are moving on."

Hall was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, considered by 247Sports to be the No. 22 player in the country at his position.

He was the third-best prospect in the Ducks' No. 13-rated recruiting class, which was Cristobal's first after the departure of Willie Taggart.

However, he left spring practices early due to "a personal matter." He then failed to report to the team's fall camp beginning in August.

It appears his off-field trouble will now prevent him from ever returning to the team.

Jaylon Redd and Dillon Mitchell have served as Oregon's top receivers so far this season during the team's 2-0 start.