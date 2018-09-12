Former 4-Star Oregon Commit Jalen Hall Dismissed After Home Invasion Arrest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

Photo credit: 247Sports

Oregon freshman receiver Jalen Hall is no longer on the roster, head coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday, per Matt Prehm of 247Sports. 

He was reportedly arrested Monday night in Long Beach, Calif. for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery, per Prehm.

"It is what it is," Cristobal said. "We are moving on."

Hall was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, considered by 247Sports to be the No. 22 player in the country at his position.

He was the third-best prospect in the Ducks' No. 13-rated recruiting class, which was Cristobal's first after the departure of Willie Taggart.

However, he left spring practices early due to "a personal matter." He then failed to report to the team's fall camp beginning in August.

It appears his off-field trouble will now prevent him from ever returning to the team.

Jaylon Redd and Dillon Mitchell have served as Oregon's top receivers so far this season during the team's 2-0 start.

Related

    Freeze: 'Climate in America' Keeping Me Out of CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Freeze: 'Climate in America' Keeping Me Out of CFB

    Nick Martin
    via Deadspin

    LSU Hype Train Needs to Slow Down

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU Hype Train Needs to Slow Down

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    3-Star DE/OLB Has Ducks in Final 3

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    3-Star DE/OLB Has Ducks in Final 3

    OregonLive.com
    via OregonLive.com

    Did One Hit Lead to 13-Year-Old Taking His Life?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Did One Hit Lead to 13-Year-Old Taking His Life?

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report