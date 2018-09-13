Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Saturday at Wembley in what is the most anticipated match of the Premier League season so far.

These two teams have shown signs in the early weeks of the campaign that they can challenge Manchester City for the title this term.

Liverpool have won all four of their matches so far and head to the national stadium as the 2018-19 pace-setters. Tottenham may have lost to Watford last time out, but their 3-0 win over Manchester United showed what they're capable of in the biggest games.

A pulsating tussle is surely on the cards Saturday lunchtime.

Date: Saturday, September 15

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Tottenham Win: +129 (bet $100 to win $129)

Draw: +239

Liverpool Win: +195

Liverpool Out to Flex Muscles in the Capital

Up to this point Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have been able to answer every question put to them in the Premier League.

While their last two wins against Brighton and Leicester City have been far from convincing, the Reds have found a way through the matches, with an improvement at the back offsetting the brilliance the team has in the final third.

Virgil van Dijk's arrival in January has made a major difference to the team, and alongside him Joe Gomez has thrived early in the campaign. Football writer Leanne Prescott thinks the latter has taken a massive opportunity:

The Liverpool attack may not have sparkled this season like it did last, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino still getting up to speed. But Sadio Mane is a player Tottenham will need to be wary of on Saturday.

Per Sky Sports Statto, the forward has been in red-hot form recently, netting again in the team's 2-1 win over Leicester:

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham cope with the sizeable challenge that is posed by Liverpool, as every team that's come up against them this term has decided to sit back. On home soil, Spurs surely won't do that.

And nor should they. While Tottenham were a long way short of their best in the loss to Watford before the international break, they have it in them to bounce back. With the physicality and energy they operate with, Spurs are arguably the team best equipped to stop the Reds in the English top flight too.

Improvement will be needed, though, as Spurs got a lot of things wrong against Watford in their last match before the international break, per Goal's Harry Sherlock:

Tottenham were spoken of as possible title contenders after their win against Manchester United, a game in which they stemmed the pressure from their opponents and asserted themselves against one of the biggest teams in the country. A similar job will need to be done here when the league leaders come to Wembley.

Liverpool have shown they can mix it up already this term and have the personnel to hurt Tottenham in the final third. Yet these two outfits are well matched and following on from an international break, a point will deemed a good result by both.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool