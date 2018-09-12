Kenedy Dreams of Returning to Chelsea and Becoming a Champion

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Kenedy says he dreams of returning to Chelsea and winning trophies when his loan deal with Newcastle United expires at the end of the season.

The Brazilian joined the Blues in 2015 and is into his third loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

He says he is hoping for a good season with Rafael Benitez's men, but his dream is to become a success at Chelsea, per UOL Esporte (h/t Goal's Robert O'Connor):

"It is not that I didn't succeed at Chelsea. I arrived at 19, very young. It was good to be loaned to get more playing time; better than staying at Chelsea and not playing. I hope this year I can make a good season for Newcastle and go back to Chelsea to continue. I have a dream to return and to be a champion for the club."

Kenedy is one of 40 players Chelsea have out on loan, per the club's official website.

He initially joined Newcastle in January and helped the club avoid relegation, making 13 appearances for Benitez's side and scoring two goals.

He impressed during Newcastle's opening game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur. The Magpies lost 2-1, but the Brazilian was effective, as shown by Scouted Football:

He found it tougher going during Newcastle's 0-0 drew with Cardiff City and had a poor afternoon:

Benitez has offered the Brazilian support but says he needs to knuckle down and work hard, per the Chronicle's Lee Ryder:

"He came back to us but you still have to understand he is a young player. But we had a conversation and we analysed things he did well and did wrong. He knows now. He knows he has my support. Now he needs to work hard and deliver because if he works hard he will be OK, he has the talent and he can do well."

Newcastle are not blessed with a wealth of attacking options, which means Kenedy should get plenty of game time during his loan spell to make an impression.

At his best, he is a quick and skilful winger who likes to cut inside and fire off powerful shots. He has plenty of raw talent, but it remains to be seen if he can develop his potential and become a hit at Chelsea.

Competition for places in Maurizio Sarri's side is fierce, and Kenedy will have to seriously impress at Newcastle if he is to force his way into the Italian's thinking.

The Blues were willing to sell Kenedy in the summer, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard:

Kenedy looks a long way off the Chelsea first team at present. When he returns next summer, he will have just a year left on his Blues deal, and the club will have a big decision to make on his future.