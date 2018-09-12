Nacho Monreal Confirms Talks with Arsenal over New Contract

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 12, 2018

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 02: Nacho Monreal of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Arsenal FC at Cardiff City Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal says he is happy at the Gunners and is in talks with the club over a new contract. 

The defender turned 32 in February this year but is hopeful he can continue his career with the club he joined from Malaga in 2013, per James Olley at the Evening Standard.

"At the moment we are talking with the club. I've always said I am really happy, I feel very happy playing for Arsenal. I came six years ago. I have a good relationship with them," he said. "We are in contact in any moment so don't worry about that. I am happy here. That is the most important thing."

         

