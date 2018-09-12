Jamie Carragher Feels Marcus Rashford Might Need to Leave Manchester United

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher believes Marcus Rashford might need to leave Manchester United to aid his development.

The Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool star thinks the striker might struggle to fulfil his potential with Romelu Lukaku ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

When asked if Rashford should move on in search of a more prominent role, he said on Sky Sports (h/t MailOnline's Alex Martin):

"I think so. It gets to the point when you ask if he will ever be an England regular or Manchester United's real centre-forward.

"In that position, you have to be world-class. Rashford isn't world-class yet, but he might be when he's 24. Lukaku now looks like one of the best strikers, so Rashford may have to move away to then move back to one of the big teams."

Carragher suggested Rashford could follow a similar path to Lukaku, who left Chelsea for Everton because of the scarcity of opportunities available at Stamford Bridge:

"I don't see Rashford ever displacing Lukaku so long as he is there, but Lukaku was at Chelsea and he had to come away from there and go to Everton. He ended up top scorer and then got his move to Manchester United.

"Everton is a club where someone like a Rashford knows he can play every week. Last season, he played poorly against Brighton, Mourinho had a pop at him and Lukaku went straight back in the next game. That is the problem he will always have."

The 20-year-old has already made 126 senior appearances for United whereas Lukaku made just 15 outings for Chelsea.

With Lukaku ahead of him in the pecking order at United, though, he often finds himself used on the left rather than in his natural position as a central striker.

Also, while it's still early days this season, he has started just one of United's four Premier League matches and was an unused substitute in 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

His form perhaps hasn't warranted more playing time in this campaign, however. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has not been impressed with him for United of late:

Rashford has showcased his talent during the international break, though. He followed up his goal against Spain on Saturday with another against Switzerland on Tuesday:

It was a timely reminder of the ability and potential he possesses on what was his 25th England cap.

A move to a club of Everton's stature would likely see him take on an even bigger starring role than he plays at United, and he'd have a better chance of playing in his preferred position, too.

Not many players can boast to have made more than 150 appearances for United and England before the age of 21, though, so he's not being starved of opportunities there either, even if Lukaku is ahead of him in the pecking order.