Greg Olsen Expected to Return from Foot Injury vs. Redskins, Barring Setback

Greg Olsen's injury-plagued season took a positive turn on Friday, as the Carolina Panthers veteran tight end could be back in the lineup this week barring any setbacks.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told reporters (h/t ESPN.com's David Newton) that "as of right now" Olsen will play on Sunday against Washington.

"He ran around really well (during Friday's practice), so we're pretty excited about it,'' Rivera said.

Olsen, 33, fractured his foot during Week 1 this season, the same exact injury that cost him nine games in 2017. After missing just two games in his first 10 seasons, injuries have become a major storyline in the past two, an ominous sign for the star tight end in the twilight of his career.

Rookie Ian Thomas has been the Panthers' primary tight end with Olsen sidelined. The 22-year-old has just 72 yards on 10 receptions through four games.

Olsen established himself as one of the game's steadiest, most well-rounded tight ends in his prime, however, playing in three Pro Bowls and twice being picked as an Associated Press All-Pro second-team selection.

Between 2014-16, Olsen registered over 1,000 receiving yards each year, posting career highs in yards (1,104) in 2015 and receptions (84) in 2014. He helped lead Carolina to the Super Bowl during the 2015 campaign, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Without Olsen available, Cam Newton lost his most reliable target. His potential return will be a huge boost to a Carolina team trying to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South.