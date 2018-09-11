UCF vs. UNC, West Virginia vs. NC State Canceled Due to Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence continues to approach the east coast, college football is adjusting its schedule accordingly. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper, the Central Florida-North Carolina game scheduled for Saturday is canceled. 

Per Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy, the West Virginia and North Carolina matchup has also been canceled. 

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham issued a statement through the school's athletics website:

"Hosting a major college football game is a massive undertaking that on a good day involves fans and thousands of state, local and campus personnel, including public safety officials, traveling from all over the area. The current forecast for both the impact and aftermath of the hurricane would require those officials to divert critical resources from what could be much more significant duties. We can't know for certain the amount of damage the storm will inflict, but the sensible decision at this time is to not play the game."

The National Hurricane Center announced on Monday that Florence is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds up to 130 mph. 

Per CNN.com, the storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday and more than 1 million people in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina face mandatory evacuation orders. 

 

