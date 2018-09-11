Napoli Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis: Lorenzo Insigne Has £178M Release Clause

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli in action during the serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on August 25, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said star forward Lorenzo Insigne has a £178 million verbal release clause, which he has agreed with the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Outspoken figurehead De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) and said the former Liverpool and Chelsea target can leave if a club raises a near-world-record sum for his signature.

The Napoli supremo said: "He has a symbolic release clause. Raiola and I have decided that if we get a €200 million bid we'll sell him. It's not a written agreement, but a verbal one. €200 million, is that clear?"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man Utd Consider Hiring Atletico's Sporting Director

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Consider Hiring Atletico's Sporting Director

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    UEFA Deny Napoli Request to Play Liverpool in Different Venue

    Napoli logo
    Napoli

    UEFA Deny Napoli Request to Play Liverpool in Different Venue

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham's Alderweireld Denies Man Utd Move Was Close

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham's Alderweireld Denies Man Utd Move Was Close

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca & La Liga Make Request to Play in Miami on Jan 26

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca & La Liga Make Request to Play in Miami on Jan 26

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report