Napoli Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis: Lorenzo Insigne Has £178M Release Clause

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said star forward Lorenzo Insigne has a £178 million verbal release clause, which he has agreed with the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Outspoken figurehead De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) and said the former Liverpool and Chelsea target can leave if a club raises a near-world-record sum for his signature.

The Napoli supremo said: "He has a symbolic release clause. Raiola and I have decided that if we get a €200 million bid we'll sell him. It's not a written agreement, but a verbal one. €200 million, is that clear?"

