West Virginia Mountaineers vs. NC State Wolfpack: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

North Carolina State is 4-0 both straight up and against the spread its last four games against the Big 12. West Virginia, on the other hand, is 0-2 both SU and ATS its last two times out against the ACC. Which conference is the better bet for Saturday afternoon's Mountaineers-Wolfpack inter-conference bash in Raleigh?

College football point spread: The Wolfpack opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.8-28.2 Wolfpack (College football picks on every game).

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

The Mountaineers are 2-0 both SU and ATS this season, after beating FCS Youngstown State last week 52-17. West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game, led 21-7 at the half, let the Penguins get within 28-14 in the third quarter but pulled away from there. Near the end, the Mountaineers delighted their financial backers by kicking a short field goal that gave them the cover as 33-point favorites.

On the evening, West Virginia out-gained YSU 625-293, out-rushed the Penguins 289-136 and finished seven for 11 on third-down conversions. Quarterback Will Grier padded his Heisman hopes, hitting on 21 of 26 throws for 332 yards and four touchdowns, while freshman running back Leddie Brown ran 15 times for 115 yards and one score.

Two weeks ago, West Virginia opened its season with a 40-14 victory over Tennessee, easily covering a 10-point spread.

Why the NC State Wolfpack can cover the spread

The Wolfpack are also 2-0 on the season, following a 41-7 victory over Georgia State. North Carolina State spotted the Panthers an early touchdown, but by the end of the first quarter led 10-7 and ended up scoring the final 41 points of the game. The Wolfpack also delighted their financial backers by tacking on two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the game to cover the spread as 25-point favorites.

North Carolina State accumulated 426 yards of offense against Georgia State, as senior quarterback Ryan Finley connected on 31 of 38 throws for 370 yards and two touchdowns while wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Thayer Thomas combined to catch 17 balls for 243 yards. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack defense pitched a shutout over the last 57 minutes of the game.

Two weeks ago North Carolina State opened its season with 24-13 victory over FCS power James Madison. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack's only turnover of that game basically created a 10-point swing, and they came up one score short of covering as 15-point favorites.

Smart betting pick

West Virginia's offense gets its fair share of ink, which catches the attention of both oddsmakers and bettors alike. And that's not good for those who like to bet the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, North Carolina State is 3-1 ATS its last four times out as a home dog. The smart money here takes the Wolfpack plus the points.

College football betting trends

North Carolina State is 4-0 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12.

West Virginia is 1-6 SU in its last seven games after consecutive wins.

The total has gone under in six of West Virginia's last seven games on the road against teams with winning records.

