Jerry Jones: No 'Substance' to Rumor Randy Gregory Facing Suspension for Relapse

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Two days after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory "suffered a substance-related relapse" in August, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't appear to be worried about his player potentially facing discipline.

"I don't think these reports have any substance at all, if you really want to know the truth about it," Jones recently said on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

A second-round pick in 2015, Gregory played in just two games over the last two years. He has already been suspended three times in his career for violating the NFL's policy for substances of abuse, a four-gamer and a 10-gamer in 2016 as well as a year-plus ban last year that lasted 18 months.

The 25-year-old was reinstated from his indefinite ban in July. Per Schefter's report, the relapse would have occurred about one month after his suspension was lifted.

Gregory played in Dallas' season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but had to leave the 16-8 loss after suffering a concussion during the second quarter. Jones revealed on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Machota) that he wasn't sure if Gregory would be able to play against the New York Giants on Sunday—but for health reasons, not because he's anticipating any discipline:

"Absent any issues with his health, we're planning for him to be on the field and have no reason to think he won't. Don't know where any of this media gets their way of expressing concern other than the fact that his status in the NFL is one that requires him to really be succinct in how he handles his business, which is unlike 95 percent of the other players who are [drug] tested randomly.

"He's tested randomly as much as 10 times every two weeks. Those things always concern you, but as far as his availability for this coming Sunday, I think it's great."

While the league may ultimately have the final say, Jones is once again standing behind his player as speculation about another suspension has made waves.