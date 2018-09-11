Report: Andrea Berta Considered for Manchester United Director of Football Role

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid strategist Andrea Berta is reportedly one of the leading candidates being considered by Manchester United for a director of football role.

The Evening Standard's James Robson reported Berta was on a shortlist of names compiled by United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward. That list is also thought to include Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and RB Leipzig head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, once a talent-spotter for Southampton.

Atletico's website detailed that Berta joined the club in 2013 from Serie A side Genoa and climbed from scout to overseeing the complete technical operation at the Wanda Metropolitano, including the first team, youth and recruitment.

Robson mentions the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak as particular successes of Berta's. The duo were 23 and 21, respectively, when they arrived in 2014 for reported fees of €30 million and €16 million; each is worth more than three times his outlay today.

Juve supremo Paratici is lauded in the report as arguably the most impressive target as United plan a "major restructuring." Landing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this summer was just his latest coup following captures of stars Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa in recent years.

United did previously snatch one piece of Juve personnel in former chief scout Javier Ribalta, but Marca's Chris Winterburn argued the club's decision to let him leave in 2017 was evidence they don't intend on changing:

Berta is reportedly seen as the best fit viewed as "capable of providing a buffer between Jose Mourinho and the board," per Robson, which has been speculated as a point of tension in the past few months.

Woodward and Mourinho were thought to have come to loggerheads over transfers, with the former blocking the latter's attempts to sign centre-back targets such as Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld or Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

Berta has served as Atleti's sports director since last year, prior to which he was said to have attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

He's now said to lead AS Roma transfer chief Monchi, one of the most respected figures at his level in the sport, while former Red Devil Edwin van der Sar has distanced himself from the position at his old club, per Goal India:

It was also seen as a significant coup for Berta to help tie Griezmann down to a new deal this past summer amid a swell of speculation over his future, as well as the more recent extension agreed by centre-back Diego Godin.

There is a question as to how realistic some of these targets are for United given the likes of Berta and Paratici are likely to see their current positions are far more appealing than United, who are only now looking to appoint a director.