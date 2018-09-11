Real Madrid Transfer News: Luka Modric Reportedly Tells Friends He 'Wants Inter'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric reportedly informed friends at his recent birthday party that he wants to join Inter Milan—who were strongly linked with him in the summer—and challenge Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.

SportMediaset (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Modric, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on September 9, has indicated he still wants to join the Nerazzurri, who are said to be considering a bid next summer or in January if possible.

Real ultimately held out and were unwilling to do business for the puppeteer, who has two years remaining on his contract but could follow Ronaldo's lead in joining Italy's top flight before then.

Croatia face Spain on Tuesday, and Modric posted a photo of his birthday celebrations from within the national team's camp after they drew 1-1 with Portugal last Thursday:

It seemed little coincidence that speculation of Modric's motivation to join Inter arose after Croatia ran to second at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was predictable that ties appeared between Real's talisman and his desire to join compatriots Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko in Milan, per Marca.

It seems unlikely that Florentino Perez, after holding out from a sale over the summer months, would all of a sudden agree to the less common winter sale, but a move next summer seems plausible.

Los Blancos are aware of the Nerazzurri's intentions and will have time to plan their own contingencies. Not to mention Modric will enter the last year of his deal in June, meaning next summer could be one of their last opportunities to secure a fee for his signature.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is one of the few people who has the pleasure of playing regularly with both players, and it was high praise that he said Modric had eclipsed even the Blaugrana's prodigal son in 2018:

As well as leading Croatia to a runners-up finish behind France in Russia, Modric was a crucial figure in Real's run to a third successive UEFA Champions League crown, and Goal India recapped his year:

Inter were seemingly serious about their interest in the player after Marca (h/t Mirror's Aaron Flanagan wrote that Real had reported the Italian giants for an illegal approach on their player.

The veteran's contract comes complete with a €750 million (£671 million) buyout clause, but with the player ageing and now seemingly eager to move, it's possible his employers will be convinced to do business in 2019.