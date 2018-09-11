Jerry Jones Compares Dak Prescott to Cam Newton, Jared Goff

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Despite a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones heaped heavy praise on quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram), Jones called Prescott a cross between Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff.

In Sunday's 16-8 loss, Prescott went 19-of-29 for 170 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while rushing for 19 yards on five carries.

Meanwhile, Newton went 17-of-26 for 161 yards with no touchdowns or picks, and he rushed 13 times for 58 yards and a score.

Prescott seemingly struggled to get on the same page as his new group of pass-catchers following the release of wide receiver Dez Bryant and retirement of tight end Jason Witten.

Aside from slot receiver Cole Beasley's seven receptions for 73 yards, no Cowboys player had more than three catches. Free-agent acquisition Allen Hurns made just one grab for 20 yards, while rookie third-round pick Michael Gallup had one reception for nine yards.

The Cowboys rushed for just 94 yards as a team, and no big plays materialized in the passing game against Carolina.

Although Newton didn't have a big game in his own right, he made plays when he had to with his legs and kept the chains moving with short passes. He is also a firmly established star with three Pro Bowl nods and one MVP award to his credit.

Goff is coming off a highly productive second NFL season, and his 2018 campaign got off to a strong start Monday as he led the Rams to a 33-13 road win over the Oakland Raiders.

The 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick was solid in the victory, throwing for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jones' comparison may have seemed apt two seasons ago when Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He completed nearly 68 percent of his passes, threw 23 touchdowns, was intercepted only four times and rushed for six touchdowns.

Although he rushed for another six scores last season, Prescott's passing numbers dipped to under 63 percent of passes completed for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His 2016 stats suggest he has the potential to be the type of player Jones describes, but Prescott is on a downward trajectory that could be tough to break free from considering the question marks around him on offense.