Willian Says He Would Stay at Chelsea for 5 More Years Amid Summer Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian has said he is happy with life at the club following a summer of transfer speculation.

Willian was linked with a potential switch to Manchester United or Barcelona in the previous window, but ended up staying at Stamford Bridge for the 2018-19 season. When asked about the rumours, the Brazilian made it clear he's content where he is and that he'd be happy to remain in the capital for another five years.

"Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here," he said, per Metro. "When I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years I hope to stay five more! I know I have two years of contract left, but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League."

As noted in the report, the 30-year-old has said previously that he was in touch with his representatives throughout the summer and if former manager Antonio Conte had remained in charge for this season he would've asked to move on.

However, the Blues appointed Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, and the team have enjoyed an excellent beginning to the campaign under his guidance. Chelsea have won all four of their opening games, with Willian starting three of them.

Since joining Chelsea in 2013 Willian has been an important player, able to operate across the front line and provide tremendous industry in all areas of the field. However, last season the Blues actually fared better when he wasn't in the team:

Overall the Brazilian never appeared to totally win over Conte. In 2016-17, when Chelsea coasted to the Premier League title, the manager preferred an attacking trio of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Pedro. Last season, the Blues toiled and failed to finish in the top four.

Willian does always add something to the team when he's involved, though. On the ball he can be electric, as he boasts pace to burst past challenges and strength to hold onto the ball.

However, despite being in an advanced position in one of the Premier League's best teams, Willian has never been prolific in front of goal, with his best return in the top flight standing at eight. Rafael Hernandez of fan site Grup14 believes the Blues should have cashed in on the attacker in the window:

Despite starting three games already this term it appears Willian will face another big fight to get in the XI. Pedro looks to be rejuvenated under Sarri, scoring three times already this term, while Hazard remains the most important attacking player in the Chelsea side.

Willian will no doubt have a role to play, especially given the Blues are involved in four competitions this term. At 30, it will also be fascinating to see whether he can adapt to the new style of football Sarri is seeking to implement at the Bridge this season.