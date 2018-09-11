Report: Inter Milan, Mauro Icardi Close to Contract Extension

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan and star forward Mauro Icardi are reportedly closing in on a contract extension, amid rumours Real Madrid are interested in his services.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), Icardi makes €4.5 million per year, and his wages could increase as much as €1.5 million annually. Calciomercato previously reported on the negotiations and Real's interest.

Per the report, Icardi's current deal runs until 2021, and the new contract would see two years tacked on.

The 25-year-old has been with the Nerazzurri since 2013 and has been the team's ace forward for years, scoring at a consistent rate. He has crossed the 20-goal mark in three of his last four Serie A campaigns, bagging 29 last season.

Some fans were furious he was left out of the FIFA XI nominations:

His strong form has led to some speculation, and Los Blancos were most frequently mentioned as suitors in the summer after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. The European champions opted to bring back Mariano Diaz but could still spend big on a new striker at some point in the near future.

Icardi seems content in Milan, but Inter's struggles in the last few seasons have continued to fuel the speculation. His lack of World XI recognition and minor role with the national team can be at least partly attributed to Inter's issues and the relative low profile he has carried as a result.

A transfer could fix that, vaulting the Argentinian among the sport's elite, where he deserves to be.

Meanwhile, the report also stated Inter are looking at extending Milan Skriniar, but the star defender has rejected their initial offer. The Slovakia international has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona following a sensational 2017-18 campaign, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).