Thomas Tuchel Says Alphonse Areola Ahead of Gianluigi Buffon for PSG No. 1 Spot

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said that Alphonse Areola is ahead of Gianluigi Buffon in the goalkeeper pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Buffon arrived in the French capital in the summer having established himself as one of the all-time greats with Juventus and was expected to take over the starting spot at PSG for the upcoming campaign.

However, after an excellent beginning to the season from Areola, Tuchel said the club's academy graduate is the top choice to start, per RMC (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"The decision is not final but I told Alphonse that he was in my opinion in pole position to be No. 1. He comes from the academy. PSG is everything for him. And he absolutely wants to prove himself to PSG. ... We have a different situation with Gianluigi Buffon, a legend, an idol of Alphonse who is at his side. Both players have very strong personalities."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.