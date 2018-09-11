Undertaker, Triple H Need Surprise Angle at Hell in a Cell to Excite WWE Fans

MARC SEROTA/Associated Press

The matches booked for WWE Hell in a Cell resonate with fans, but the event is missing something special to make it feel like more than just a secondary pay-per-view.

Hell in a Cell needs a surprise segment featuring Undertaker and Triple H.

Despite the best effort from Triple H Monday to build interest in October 6’s Super Show-Down WWE Network exclusive show from Melbourne, Australia, wrestling fans are still buzzing about the possible matchup between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels teased last week.

While much of Triple H’s promo on Raw was forgettable, he made a great point about the storyline getting personal. The WWE Universe needs a reason to get behind this angle and building animosity that is steeped in reality could salvage some interest in a match fans have seen time and time again.

Using the legitimate hype regarding a potential Undertaker and HBK match and building off the buzz created when Michaels said he would be in Australia, and shoehorning Triple H into the equation is the company’s best chance of filling the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which holds 100,024.

WWE may be advertising Undertaker for next week’s Raw, but he needs to show up at Hell in a Cell first. The Deadman shouldn’t wait until Monday after Triple H said he didn’t have the guts to make the same negative comments he said to HBK to Triple H’s face.

Calling out the Undertaker deserves a swift response, and he will have no problem showing up at an event based on a match he helped make famous. Triple H wanted it to get personal, and Sunday he should get his wish.

There are only eight matches currently scheduled for Hell in a Cell—as compared to the 13 matches that took place at SummerSlam—so that leaves ample time to give Undertaker his elaborate entrance and promo without cutting into the matches.

As Undertaker stands in the ring, he must play on the reality that Triple H is backstage every week and make the moment feel like a genuine shoot. With the fans in attendance already electric for the PPV, a face-to-face showdown between the two legends would create a viral moment.

A Superstar like Chris Jericho has thrived recently by making surprise appearances, and WWE should steal a page from his book. With Undertaker and Triple H showing up without being announced, the moment will generate legitimate buzz for their match, something the storyline has failed to do.

After the two men battle on the mic—which should make for an incredible segment on its own—they should begin to fight. Undertaker will undoubtedly get the upper hand and Triple H should weasel his way out of the ring and up the ramp to make it clear he is the dastardly heel.

Undertaker’s appearance on Raw the day after Hell in a Cell will be marred by Triple H getting the upper hand by attacking the Phenom from behind. With both men having the chance to look strong, the interest level in the match in Australia should continue to grow.

Not only would Undertaker showing up at Hell in a Cell create a buzz for Super Show-Down, but it would also help sell subscriptions to the WWE Network due to fans not wanting to miss any more unannounced iconic moments.

An Undertaker appearance Sunday would be a win-win situation for WWE.

