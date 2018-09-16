WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and More Before PPV

Donald Wood@@Donald_WoodFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 01: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)
Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

In a time when secondary WWE pay-per-views don’t garner much excitement, Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event has a solid card filled with elite Superstars.

Hell in a Cell should be surprisingly good.

With several marquee title matches highlighted by two bouts contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure, here is the full match card, the latest rumors and news as the WWE Universe heads into Sunday’s show.

MatchStipulation / Title
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and MaryseMixed Tag Team Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa JoeWWE Championship
The New Day (c) vs. Rusev DaySmackDown Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun StrowmanHell in a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa BlissRaw Women's Championship
Jeff Hardy vs. Randy OrtonHell in a Cell Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky LynchSmackDown Women's Championship
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean AmbroseRaw Tag Team Championship

Jeff Hardy Makes a Hell in a Cell Promise

There were many fans who complained that Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton was inside the Hell in a Cell structure instead of AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe—and rightfully so—but Jeff Hardy is promising something unforgettable Sunday.

During a media call (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Akhilesh Gannavarapu), Hardy vowed to do something memorable inside the cell:

"The one thing I've never done in the WWE is [participate in] the Hell In A Cell match, and here we are. I'm in the Hell In A Cell with Randy Orton, and so I've been asking for it all this time, and now I have to see what I can do inside there. It's going to be very memorable; I'll do something that people won't forget. That's one to knock off my list as far as things that I want to do."

When it comes to Hardy, there isn’t too much left that he hasn’t done in WWE. From Swanton Bombs off tall ladders to jumping off the Titantron, he has entertained multiple generations with his high-risk style.

On Sunday, it gets even more dangerous.

With so many possibilities for heart-stopping moments from Hardy on a structure that has become infamous for massive bumps, speculation has run rampant. The WWE Universe wants to see Hardy jump off the top of the cage, but they also want to see the legend finish the show safely.

Asuka Turning Heel?

While all eyes will be on Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, there could be a major shakeup in the women’s division on the blue brand involving Asuka.

According to a report in August from The Wrestling Observer (h/t WrestlingInc.com), there has been talk about turning Asuka heel, but no details regarding a timeframe for the character change were revealed.

The WWE Universe was fully behind Asuka during her NXT run and most supported her following the jump to the main roster, but she has been booked poorly since she took her first loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania.

The hope is that Sunday Becky Lynch gets the upper hand—likely not winning the belt due to a count out or no contest—and leaves Charlotte laying in the ring. When the champion is at her most vulnerable, Asuka should swoop in and attack her.

Hell in a Cell would be even better with a full-blown Asuka heel turn.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report