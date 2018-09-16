WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and More Before PPV

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

In a time when secondary WWE pay-per-views don’t garner much excitement, Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event has a solid card filled with elite Superstars.

Hell in a Cell should be surprisingly good.

With several marquee title matches highlighted by two bouts contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure, here is the full match card, the latest rumors and news as the WWE Universe heads into Sunday’s show.

Match Stipulation / Title Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse Mixed Tag Team Match AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe WWE Championship The New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day SmackDown Tag Team Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Championship Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Raw Women's Championship Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton Hell in a Cell Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Women's Championship Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Raw Tag Team Championship

Jeff Hardy Makes a Hell in a Cell Promise

There were many fans who complained that Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton was inside the Hell in a Cell structure instead of AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe—and rightfully so—but Jeff Hardy is promising something unforgettable Sunday.

During a media call (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Akhilesh Gannavarapu), Hardy vowed to do something memorable inside the cell:

"The one thing I've never done in the WWE is [participate in] the Hell In A Cell match, and here we are. I'm in the Hell In A Cell with Randy Orton, and so I've been asking for it all this time, and now I have to see what I can do inside there. It's going to be very memorable; I'll do something that people won't forget. That's one to knock off my list as far as things that I want to do."

When it comes to Hardy, there isn’t too much left that he hasn’t done in WWE. From Swanton Bombs off tall ladders to jumping off the Titantron, he has entertained multiple generations with his high-risk style.

On Sunday, it gets even more dangerous.

With so many possibilities for heart-stopping moments from Hardy on a structure that has become infamous for massive bumps, speculation has run rampant. The WWE Universe wants to see Hardy jump off the top of the cage, but they also want to see the legend finish the show safely.

Asuka Turning Heel?

While all eyes will be on Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, there could be a major shakeup in the women’s division on the blue brand involving Asuka.

According to a report in August from The Wrestling Observer (h/t WrestlingInc.com), there has been talk about turning Asuka heel, but no details regarding a timeframe for the character change were revealed.

The WWE Universe was fully behind Asuka during her NXT run and most supported her following the jump to the main roster, but she has been booked poorly since she took her first loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania.

The hope is that Sunday Becky Lynch gets the upper hand—likely not winning the belt due to a count out or no contest—and leaves Charlotte laying in the ring. When the champion is at her most vulnerable, Asuka should swoop in and attack her.

Hell in a Cell would be even better with a full-blown Asuka heel turn.

