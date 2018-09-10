Juventus Transfer News: Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota Rumoured in Double Wolves Deal

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota after the pair have enjoyed fruitful starts to their first Premier League campaigns.

Manchester giants United and City have each been linked with Neves, per Goal (h/t Mirror's Andrew Gilpin), but the Bianconeri have now emerged as contenders to beat the English titans to their target.

Jota moved to the Molineux permanently this summer after spending last season on loan from Atletico Madrid, while Neves joined Wolves from Porto prior to winning last term's Championship title.

Both players form part of a booming Portuguese contingent at the West Midlands club, but it seems unlikely those who have made the investment to get them to Wolves will be open to see them leaving so soon.

Thomas Bristow and Martin Domin of the Mirror recently discussed the rumours associating Neves, 21, with a move to either one of United or City, but defending Serie A champions Juve represent an appealing alternative:

Jota, also 21, is not quite as highly regarded at the Molineux as his compatriot and, unlike Neves, is yet to make his debut for Portugal's senior team. However, the former PacosFerreira star did end his only season in England's second tier with 17 goals and six assists in 44 Championship appearances.

The Bianconeri recruited Emre Can on a free transfer this past summer after his Liverpool contract expired, and they could look to strengthen their midfield with another recruit tested in the Premier League.

Neves, who holds the records for youngest player to captain a team in the UEFAChampions League and youngest to debut for Portugal's under-21 side, has earned high praise from a major international name in Pepe, via Omnisport:

That being said, Juve already have one young, promising general among their ranks in Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur, who already sits alongside Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Can in midfield.

The route there appears somewhat blocked, and the same could be said for the wings in a team that just signed Cristiano Ronaldo to complement wingers Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi.

Squawka summarised Wolves' biggest expenditures from this past summer transfer window, investments they've undoubtedly made with a long-term project in mind and hoping to steer clear of quick player turnover:

It's a model that's served to succeed for them so far, and while the likes of Neves and Jotamay well take their leave for more established outfits later on, it would likely take outstanding offers to prise them away next summer.

Neves' and Jota's calibre may even struggle to find prominence behind the glittering stars at the Allianz Stadium, though Juve are nonetheless rumoured as ready to rain on United's and City's parades.