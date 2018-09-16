WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The tenth installment in Hell in a Cell pay-per-view history could wind up being the best yet with what's on tap, including two anticipated Hell in a Cell matches and a slew of championship clashes with Superstars from SmackDown Live and Raw.

The build-up to the event has left a lot to be desired on the Raw side in recent weeks with most of the attention going to Super Show-Down and Evolution instead. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey have received decent hype, but neither bout is as exciting on paper as anything SmackDown has to offer at the moment.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been carrying the blue brand on their shoulders lately with their heated feud over the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan and The Miz have continued to go back and forth in their feud by upping the ante and getting their wives Brie Bella and Maryse involved.

Elsewhere on the card, tensions will rise when Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch finally go one-on-one for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton collide inside Hell in a Cell. On top of all that, The New Day will defend their newly won SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Fans have been speculating for weeks about which stars will reign supreme, not only in the main event but across the card. With WWE's most hellacious night of the year nearly upon us, these are the predictions that matter most.